Altos Ventures Management Inc. Invests $7.51 Million in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,554 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $7,506,000. SEA accounts for approximately 0.1% of Altos Ventures Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in SEA by 76.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.86. The company had a trading volume of 230,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,433,850. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Sea Limited has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.22. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

About SEA (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.