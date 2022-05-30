Ambarella (AMBA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ambarella to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $88.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -120.68 and a beta of 1.28. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $65.60 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.01.

A number of analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $833,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 30.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Ambarella by 15.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ambarella by 30.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 33.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

