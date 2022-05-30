Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.60.

AMBA opened at $88.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.68 and a beta of 1.28. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $65.60 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.01.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,514,000 after purchasing an additional 122,339 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

