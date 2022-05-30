Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Holdings Decreased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,172,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,518,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Amcor worth $1,227,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 663.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $10,716,778.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 917,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,616,999 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

NYSE AMCR opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.37.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

