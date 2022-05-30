American Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,689 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of National Instruments worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 7.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NATI stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 49,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,295. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $31.39 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

In other news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 6,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $218,394.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $177,844.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,956.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,487 shares of company stock worth $1,101,800. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

