American Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,412 shares during the period. Guidewire Software accounts for 1.0% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Guidewire Software worth $39,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.69. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $147,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

