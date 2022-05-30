American Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Medpace makes up approximately 2.2% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.10% of Medpace worth $86,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medpace by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP purchased a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $3,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,365,000 after buying an additional 69,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,253,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Medpace by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $11.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,418. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.30 and a 200-day moving average of $171.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.53.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.48.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

