American Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Medpace makes up approximately 2.2% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.10% of Medpace worth $86,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medpace by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP purchased a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $3,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,365,000 after buying an additional 69,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,253,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Medpace by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MEDP stock traded up $11.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,418. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.30 and a 200-day moving average of $171.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.53.
Several research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.48.
Medpace Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
