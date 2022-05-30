American Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,216,000 after buying an additional 443,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,180,000 after purchasing an additional 54,493 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,504,000 after purchasing an additional 169,290 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $7.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.73. 6,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,528. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $197.75. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.83.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

