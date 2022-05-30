American Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,157 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

American Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Bio-Techne makes up about 2.5% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $98,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,993,000 after acquiring an additional 73,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,692,000 after buying an additional 30,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,447,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 423,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,326,000 after buying an additional 31,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,379,000 after buying an additional 71,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TECH. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.43.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TECH stock traded up $21.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $386.56. 7,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,607. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $335.02 and a 1-year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

About Bio-Techne (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.