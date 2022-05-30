American Capital Management Inc. Sells 415 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

American Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Forward Air worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Forward Air by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.15. 6,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.08.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $466.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

