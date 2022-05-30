American Capital Management Inc. Sells 858 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

American Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $29,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen stock traded up $10.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.04. 28,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.22. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

