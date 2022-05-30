American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Atreides Management LP

Atreides Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,563,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,057,841 shares during the period. American Eagle Outfitters makes up about 6.0% of Atreides Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atreides Management LP owned about 4.49% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $191,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 98,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,430. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.07.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

