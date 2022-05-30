Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.89% of Ameriprise Financial worth $1,649,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $7,156,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMP opened at $278.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.35 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.86 and a 200-day moving average of $294.14.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,377 shares of company stock worth $21,148,716 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.91.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

