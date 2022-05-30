AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $182.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $175.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABC. Argus upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered AmerisourceBergen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.29.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC opened at $156.86 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.