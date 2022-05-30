AmonD Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. AmonD has a market cap of $886,688.84 and $4,609.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 192.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14,832.85 or 0.48566598 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.44 or 0.00486036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00033635 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008546 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,830,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

