Ampleforth Price Hits $0.94 (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $58.34 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,175.28 or 1.00020509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002071 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 62,592,547 coins and its circulating supply is 62,309,976 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

