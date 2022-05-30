Analysts Anticipate Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to Post $0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.47. Associated Banc posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 29.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

ASB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.84. 73,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,677. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $105,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1,891.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

