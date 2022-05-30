Analysts Anticipate Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $290.63 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) will report $290.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $293.80 million and the lowest is $288.49 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $259.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECH. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.43.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded up $21.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $386.56. 7,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $399.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.56. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $335.02 and a twelve month high of $543.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

