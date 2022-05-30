Analysts Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.44 Million

Analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $115.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.00 million and the lowest is $102.16 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $70.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $417.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $396.59 million to $431.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $440.01 million, with estimates ranging from $392.00 million to $487.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $6,188,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 461,134 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 874.4% during the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 270,567 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 112.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 468,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 248,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HT stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $11.08. 11,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,952. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $436.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

