Analysts Anticipate Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $443.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) will report $443.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $511.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $424.57 million. Seagen reported sales of $388.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seagen.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 401 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $57,872.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,960,526.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,524,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $11,149,639 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Seagen by 34.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,974,113,000 after purchasing an additional 362,602 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Seagen by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,797,170,000 after purchasing an additional 839,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after acquiring an additional 139,117 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,541. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.85. Seagen has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.67.

About Seagen (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagen (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.