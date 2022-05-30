Analysts Anticipate The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) will announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. The Carlyle Group reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $39.60 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,969 shares of company stock worth $5,369,291. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

