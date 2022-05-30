Analysts Expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. Farmland Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on FPI. Raymond James boosted their target price on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth about $389,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 39.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FPI stock remained flat at $$14.90 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 43,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,249. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $16.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.91%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.