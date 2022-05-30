Analysts Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Billion

Equities analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYVGet Rating) to announce $3.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $575.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 584.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $13.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $14.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $16.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The business’s revenue was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

In related news, Director James S. Kahan acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.10 per share, with a total value of $260,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,260,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,336,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,563,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,171,900 shares of company stock valued at $128,340,129. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,977,000 after buying an additional 3,547,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,447,000 after buying an additional 1,785,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $83,966,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $108,086,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $95.49. The company had a trading volume of 73,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,113. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average of $109.60. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $74.23 and a 12 month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

