Analysts Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Billion

Equities analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) to announce $3.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $575.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 584.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $13.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $14.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $16.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The business’s revenue was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share.
In related news, Director James S. Kahan acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.10 per share, with a total value of $260,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,260,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,336,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,563,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,171,900 shares of company stock valued at $128,340,129. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,977,000 after buying an additional 3,547,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,447,000 after buying an additional 1,785,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $83,966,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $108,086,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of LYV stock traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $95.49. The company had a trading volume of 73,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,113. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average of $109.60. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $74.23 and a 12 month high of $127.75.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.