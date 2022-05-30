Analysts Expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.56 Million

Equities analysts expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) to report sales of $500.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $501.11 million. UniFirst reported sales of $464.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UniFirst.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

UNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 22,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNF traded up $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.01. 1,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,745. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.99. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $156.04 and a fifty-two week high of $242.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.73%.

UniFirst Company Profile (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniFirst (UNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.