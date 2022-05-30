Analysts Expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 53.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 54.9% during the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,756,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 622,946 shares during the period. 22.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a market cap of $75.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1,098.13, a quick ratio of 1,098.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.76%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.