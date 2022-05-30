Analysts Expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.27). Workiva posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 471.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 67.49% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on WK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,835. Workiva has a 12 month low of $64.04 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average is $111.60.

In related news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 7,560.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

