Analysts Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target at $54.42

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.42.

ASO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

ASO stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.41. 122,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

