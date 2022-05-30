Analysts Set CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) PT at $108.00

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,146 shares of company stock worth $3,201,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.05. The stock had a trading volume of 57,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,986. CBRE Group has a one year low of $76.35 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.