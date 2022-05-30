Analysts Set H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target at C$17.21

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HR.UN. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director Jennifer Alyse Chasson purchased 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.23 per share, with a total value of C$30,098.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at C$30,098.25. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.23, for a total transaction of C$132,301.00.

HR.UN stock opened at C$13.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.45. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.68 and a 1 year high of C$17.27.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

