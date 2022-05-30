Analysts Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Target Price at $232.13

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.13.

Several research firms have commented on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HII opened at $214.40 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $228.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.