Analysts Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Target Price at $127.44

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.44.
A number of research firms have issued reports on LYV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In related news, Director James S. Kahan purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.10 per share, with a total value of $260,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $8,741,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,171,900 shares of company stock worth $128,340,129 in the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.60. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $74.23 and a 12 month high of $127.75.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
