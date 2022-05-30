Analysts Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Target Price at $127.44

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director James S. Kahan purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.10 per share, with a total value of $260,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $8,741,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,171,900 shares of company stock worth $128,340,129 in the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,981,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 232.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,093.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 55,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.60. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $74.23 and a 12 month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

