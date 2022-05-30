Analysts Set Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Price Target at $19.00

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co in the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barington Capital Group L.P. increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 185,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $7.13. 60,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. Natura &Co has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $23.73.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

