Analysts Set SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) PT at $38.25

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,050,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,267,000 after acquiring an additional 63,516 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,420,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,429,000 after buying an additional 70,588 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,375,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,386,000 after buying an additional 64,082 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 42.1% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,338,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,320,000 after buying an additional 989,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,595,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,080,000 after buying an additional 128,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.53. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.32. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $735.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. SkyWest’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

