Analysts Set Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) PT at $34.70

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. CL King dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

