Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 30th (ABF, ASC, AUTO, AZN, BME, BMRN, BOO, COST, CURY, DCC)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 30th:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 1,850 ($23.28) price target on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 7,200 ($90.60) target price on the stock.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a £120 ($151.00) price target on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 600 ($7.55) target price on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 150 ($1.89) target price on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $580.00 target price on the stock.

Currys (LON:CURY) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.20) price target on the stock.

DCC (LON:DCC) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. They currently have GBX 5,800 ($72.98) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 7,500 ($94.38).

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 1,400 ($17.62) price target on the stock.

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

EQTEC (LON:EQT) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on the stock.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 675 ($8.49) target price on the stock.

Glantus (LON:GLAN) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($22.65) price target on the stock.

Halfords Group (LON:HFD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 330 ($4.15) price target on the stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Horizon’s earnings and revenues beat estimates in Q1. The company got a big boost with the approval for Tepezza for treating Thyroid Eye Disease (TED). Tepezza has also seen a strong relaunch as well as continued growth after a temporary short-term disruption in the supply. This is a positive. Krystexxa promise growth as well. Horizon is working on label expansion for several of its drugs, including Tepezza and Krystexxa, which is likely to further boost sales upon potential approval. Strategic acquisitions and efforts to develop its pipeline are impressive too. However, Horizon faces intense competition in its targeted markets for most of its marketed drugs, which is a concern. It is also facing adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected sales. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.52) target price on the stock.

KT (NYSE:KT) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 460 ($5.79) price target on the stock.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 7,200 ($90.60) price target on the stock.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 1,700 ($21.39) price target on the stock.

PayPoint (LON:PAY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 540 ($6.80) price target on the stock.

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 22 ($0.28) target price on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.52) target price on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Silicon Motion has established itself as the leading supplier of client SSD controller to module makers in the United States, Taiwan and China. The company expanded its SSD controller program engagements with PC OEMs and eMMC/UFS controllers for smartphones, automotive applications and IoT/smart devices. The upcoming launch of its next-generation enterprise-class SSD controllers will add to this momentum. Silicon Motion is creating significant incremental value by optimizing its foundry wafer supply. However, it is expected to be affected by pandemic-led production delays and supply chain constraints, likely hindering near-term prospects. Competition in the USB flash drive controller market is expected to limit growth. The semiconductor industry is highly competitive, which subjects the company to intense rivalry from peers.”

Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,100 ($26.43) price target on the stock.

Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an underperform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $121.00 price target on the stock.

