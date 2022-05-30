Anyswap (ANY) Price Down 18.9% This Week

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $100.05 million and approximately $673,922.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.37 or 0.00017737 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

