APIX Reaches Market Cap of $1.69 Million (APIX)

APIX (APIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 30th. One APIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $21.90 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APIX has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APIX Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

