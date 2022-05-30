Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTOGet Rating) (TSE:APS) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTOGet Rating) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 921,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 890,248 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,576,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,961,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 587,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 398,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.95. 9,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,243. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $87.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

