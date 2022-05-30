Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.06. Arch Capital Group posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

ACGL stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 96,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,933. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,336,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 100,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 38,962 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $665,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 260,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after buying an additional 108,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

