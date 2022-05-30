Ares Management LLC Buys Shares of 48,000 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 48,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 184.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 207,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 134,449 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $70.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.23. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $71.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 185,419 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,931,557.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.84.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

