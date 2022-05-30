Ares Management LLC Grows Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,532,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,622 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital comprises 0.9% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ares Management LLC owned 0.54% of FS KKR Capital worth $32,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,909,000 after buying an additional 1,594,781 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,977,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after buying an additional 286,504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $39,247,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 127.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 968,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $21.79 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. The business had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at $112,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,080 shares of company stock valued at $457,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

