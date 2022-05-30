Ares Management LLC Purchases 212,492 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Management LLC increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,739,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 212,492 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital accounts for 1.0% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ares Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Ares Capital worth $36,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 277,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,495. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

