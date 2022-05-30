Ares Management LLC Takes $7.52 Million Position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 427,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,000. Crescent Capital BDC comprises approximately 0.2% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ares Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Crescent Capital BDC as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCAP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCAP. Bank of America began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $17.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $543.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.74%.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, Director Raymond Barrios acquired 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.09 per share, for a total transaction of $25,122.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,303.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Hanlon acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $409,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 33,245 shares of company stock worth $567,800. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

