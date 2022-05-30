Aristeia Capital LLC Buys New Stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,530,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGVCU. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $3,137,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $2,007,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $5,020,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,848,000.

Shares of LGVCU opened at $9.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue an acquisition opportunity in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

