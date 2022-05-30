Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $3.54 Million in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THACU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Thrive Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thrive Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Thrive Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $758,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Thrive Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Thrive Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,124,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:THACU opened at $10.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. Thrive Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Thrive Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in consumer health and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

