Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESACU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000.

NASDAQ:ESACU opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy and infrastructure sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

