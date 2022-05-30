Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCAAU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 4th quarter worth $13,750,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000.

MCAAU stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

