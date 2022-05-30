Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 6.45% of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSPT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the third quarter valued at $5,196,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the third quarter valued at $4,883,000.

Shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $9.86.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the artificial intelligence, cloud services, and automotive technology sectors.

