Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTOU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTOU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $1,003,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $4,482,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $1,000,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $7,523,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $190,000.

Get Legato Merger Corp. II alerts:

Shares of Legato Merger Corp. II stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. Legato Merger Corp. II has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05.

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legato Merger Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legato Merger Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.