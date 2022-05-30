Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 200,000 Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,307,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,508,000.

NASDAQ:SGIIU opened at $9.99 on Monday. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

